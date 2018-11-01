V Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,938,000 after purchasing an additional 98,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sun Communities by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Sun Communities by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,051,000 after acquiring an additional 247,103 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $119,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Communities to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Communities to $105.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.57.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $100.47 on Thursday. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.06.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $323.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.11%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 367 communities comprising approximately 126,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Sun Communities, Inc, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

