USD Coin Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. USD Coin has a total market cap of $126.13 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00015666 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Crex24, Kucoin and CoinEx. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00151041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00249444 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $630.60 or 0.09969137 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012753 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinEx, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Poloniex, Crex24 and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

