USA Financial Portformulas Corp Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCO opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $139.11 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 412.48% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.00%.

In other news, CFO Linda Huber acquired 915 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $172.31 per share, for a total transaction of $157,663.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

