USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $4.07 Million Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,315 shares during the period. E*TRADE Financial comprises approximately 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,360,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638,467 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 2,043.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,921,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,313,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,296 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,217,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,659,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,087,000 after acquiring an additional 879,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $66.46.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.62 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.57%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ETFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.