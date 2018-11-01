UralsCoin Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (URALS)

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, UralsCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. UralsCoin has a total market cap of $11,590.00 and approximately $143.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UralsCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UralsCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,377.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.03140482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.29 or 0.06707612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00794356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.90 or 0.01642504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00142974 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.16 or 0.01852208 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00417910 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00030886 BTC.

UralsCoin Profile

UralsCoin (URALS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 9,154,594 coins. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info

UralsCoin Coin Trading

UralsCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UralsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UralsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UralsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UralsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.