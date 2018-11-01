UQM Technologies (UQM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. UQM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 19.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.
UQM Technologies stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,148. UQM Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $1.79.
UQM Technologies Company Profile
