UQM Technologies (UQM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. UQM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 19.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

UQM Technologies stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,148. UQM Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

UQM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications.

