Upwork (UPWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UPWK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Upwork alerts:

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $19.20 on Monday. Upwork has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

In other news, SVP Hayden Brown sold 54,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $756,731.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc and changed its name to Upwork Inc in May 2015.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.