Upwork (UPWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Upwork’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upwork has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $19.20 on Monday. Upwork has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

In other Upwork news, SVP Hayden Brown sold 54,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $756,731.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc and changed its name to Upwork Inc in May 2015.

