Universal Logistics (ULH) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Universal Logistics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Universal Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $799.03 million, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $374.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 57.53%.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director H.E. Wolfe sold 10,065 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $354,791.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Rogers sold 7,500 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $264,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 71.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

