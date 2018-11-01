Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in a report released on Monday, October 29th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UHS. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B stock opened at $121.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $132.63.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,123,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $459,542,000 after buying an additional 596,965 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,945,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,442,000 after buying an additional 433,401 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,267,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $141,234,000 after buying an additional 342,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 871,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,485,000 after buying an additional 325,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

