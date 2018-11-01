Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Citigroup

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.31.

UHS stock opened at $121.56 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $132.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 345.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,442,000 after acquiring an additional 433,401 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 79.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 4.4% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 10,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 49.4% during the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

