United Therapeutics (UTHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.81 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,591. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $152.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $95,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at $463,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $419,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,860 shares of company stock valued at $611,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

