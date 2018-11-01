United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Stake Lowered by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 118.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 845.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $106.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $304,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $523,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $147.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

