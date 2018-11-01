United Community Banks (UCBI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Hovde Group set a $34.00 target price on United Community Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on United Community Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

UCBI stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. United Community Banks has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.91.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. United Community Banks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,006,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 944,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,110,000 after purchasing an additional 823,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,258,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,271,000 after purchasing an additional 492,017 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,458,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,401,000 after purchasing an additional 394,625 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 601,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,446,000 after purchasing an additional 310,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

