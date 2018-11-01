United Co.s Limited (UNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 15th

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd.

UNC stock opened at C$93.00 on Thursday. United Co.s has a one year low of C$91.60 and a one year high of C$106.49.

Get United Co.s alerts:

In other United Co.s news, insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$96.25 per share, with a total value of C$28,875.00. Insiders bought a total of 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $636,895 in the last ninety days.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.