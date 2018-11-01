Under Armour (UA) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cowen set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

UA opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 104.37 and a beta of -0.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bergman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,151.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 155.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $160,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 88.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

