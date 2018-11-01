Under Armour (UA) PT Set at $13.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) has been given a $13.00 price target by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential downside of 34.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UA. Cowen set a $21.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.37 and a beta of -0.67. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $22.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 5,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,151.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 155.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 88.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

