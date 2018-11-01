Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Holdings Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,430 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,307,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,424,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 964.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,098,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,583,000 after acquiring an additional 994,958 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,310,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,190,000 after acquiring an additional 883,556 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,905,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Umpqua from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Umpqua from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “$22.72” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Hovde Group set a $24.00 target price on Umpqua and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.85.

UMPQ opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.37 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 24.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 78.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

