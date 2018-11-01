Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Receives $82.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RARE. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

RARE stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.95. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 703.27% and a negative return on equity of 44.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $603,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Aliski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $287,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,700,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

