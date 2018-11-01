ULS Technology (ULS) Trading Down 21.6% on Analyst Downgrade

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS)’s share price fell 21.6% on Wednesday after Numis Securities lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 180 to GBX 135. Numis Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. ULS Technology traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 85.90 ($1.12). 306,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 533% from the average session volume of 48,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.43).

ULS Technology Company Profile (LON:ULS)

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.