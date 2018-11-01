ULS Technology (ULS) Price Target Cut to GBX 135 by Analysts at Numis Securities

ULS Technology (LON:ULS) had its price target trimmed by Numis Securities from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ULS stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 84.60 ($1.11). 28,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,376. ULS Technology has a 1 year low of GBX 96.49 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 155 ($2.03).

About ULS Technology

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

