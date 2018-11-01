ULS Technology (ULS) Price Target Cut to GBX 135 by Analysts at Numis Securities

ULS Technology (LON:ULS) had its price target trimmed by Numis Securities from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ULS stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 84.60 ($1.11). 28,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,376. ULS Technology has a 1 year low of GBX 96.49 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 155 ($2.03).
About ULS Technology
