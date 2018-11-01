UFP Technologies (UFPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

UFPT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Taglich Brothers reissued a buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.33. 64 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $257.95 million, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.01. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $743,405.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,003,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 10,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $380,149.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,319 shares of company stock worth $2,044,353. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 711,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 569,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,967 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

