UBS Group Trims Charter Communications (CHTR) Target Price to $370.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report released on Monday, 99wallstreet.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie reissued a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $259.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $360.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $320.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $250.10 and a 1 year high of $396.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 2.39%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $1,200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14,134.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 33.4% during the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

