UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (WCH) a €170.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 104.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €157.00 ($182.56) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €128.21 ($149.08).

WCH opened at €83.28 ($96.84) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €90.59 ($105.34) and a 52 week high of €175.75 ($204.36).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

