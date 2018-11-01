UBS Group Analysts Give Mattel (MAT) a $15.00 Price Target

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) has been assigned a $15.00 price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, www.tipranks.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mattel from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Shares of Mattel stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.88. 115,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,464,079. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 13,860.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares during the period.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

