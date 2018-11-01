UBS Group Analysts Give Barrick Gold (ABX) a $15.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, www.stocktargetadvisor.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABX. Citigroup raised Barrick Gold from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Barrick Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities set a $14.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Shares of NYSE ABX opened at $12.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 15.85 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.65. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $15.52.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at $1,582,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at $790,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 351.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 184,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 257,484 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 221.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 507,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 349,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at $222,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

