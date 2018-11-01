Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $52.50 to $62.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBNT. BidaskClub raised shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti Networks and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ubiquiti Networks to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.62.

Shares of NASDAQ UBNT opened at $93.09 on Monday. Ubiquiti Networks has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $101.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 69.24%. The business had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Networks will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ubiquiti Networks news, VP Benjamin Moore sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $8,791,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 673,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,181,539.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks by 1,940.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

