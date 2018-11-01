U.S. Bancorp (USB) Position Increased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,189 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,487,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,867,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,326 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,408,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,386,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,133,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,912 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $889,581.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,970.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $821,374.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,390.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wedbush set a $58.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.