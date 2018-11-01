U and I Group (UAI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Shares of U and I Group stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Tuesday. U and I Group has a 12-month low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.15 ($2.75).

In other U and I Group news, insider Richard Upton acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £129,000 ($168,561.35).

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

