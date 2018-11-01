U and I Group (UAI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Friday, October 26th.
Shares of U and I Group stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Tuesday. U and I Group has a 12-month low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.15 ($2.75).
About U and I Group
U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.
