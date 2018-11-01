Twin Disc (TWIN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 2256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 331,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,455,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,132,000 after acquiring an additional 129,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,434 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $253.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twin Disc Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

