Twin Disc (TWIN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 2256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.
The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.27%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $29.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $253.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Twin Disc Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWIN)
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
Read More: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.