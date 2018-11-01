Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $13,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 68,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 75,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Twenty-First Century Fox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 11th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

