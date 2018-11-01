Truepoint Inc. Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 451.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 819.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital set a $200.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.28.

NYSE HD opened at $175.88 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $160.53 and a 1 year high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

