Triumph Group (TGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Triumph Group to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Triumph Group has set its FY19 guidance at $1.50-2.10 EPS.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.88 million. Triumph Group had a positive return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Triumph Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.78. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

