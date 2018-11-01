Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.88.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wedbush set a $48.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

NASDAQ TRIP traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 113,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,632. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 111.13, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.75. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $62.36.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $38,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 175.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,706 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 63,507 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth about $749,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 284,209 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 24.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201,260 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 40,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,691 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

