Trinity Industries (TRN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

NYSE TRN traded down $5.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.72. 5,270,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,581. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.50. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $930.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 13,081.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,779,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,965,000 after buying an additional 1,765,993 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 171.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,995,000 after buying an additional 810,646 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,392,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 34.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,021,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,985,000 after buying an additional 261,306 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

