TriNet Group (TNET) PT Set at $54.00 by Credit Suisse Group

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) received a $54.00 price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

TNET has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

TriNet Group stock opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 2.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 69.17% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $1,610,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 17,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $869,895.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,605 shares of company stock worth $9,691,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in TriNet Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 354,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,290 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in TriNet Group by 24.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 322,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 62,450 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 125.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in TriNet Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 25,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

