TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Holdings Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,740,000 after acquiring an additional 432,894 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,653,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after acquiring an additional 374,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 291,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 188,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other TriNet Group news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 9,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $523,672.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,838.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 17,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $869,895.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,605 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,464. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNET opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 2.40. TriNet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 69.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

