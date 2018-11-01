Trimble Inc (TRMB) Holdings Trimmed by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.11% of Trimble worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after buying an additional 78,714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,545,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after buying an additional 836,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

TRMB opened at $37.38 on Thursday. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.42.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $785.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 38,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,535,820.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $135,556.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $774,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,501 shares of company stock worth $4,482,076 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

