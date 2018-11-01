Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 13,925 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $15,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 645.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000.

Shares of ANGL opened at $28.20 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.1285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

