Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 408.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2,206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

NYSE:ADM opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.04. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $109,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,629,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $436,038. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

