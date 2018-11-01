Tricon Capital Group (TCN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$69.71 million during the quarter. Tricon Capital Group had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 80.25%.

TSE:TCN opened at C$10.46 on Thursday. Tricon Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$9.57 and a 1 year high of C$11.88.

TCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tricon Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.41.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

