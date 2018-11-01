Tricon Capital Group (TCN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.
Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$69.71 million during the quarter. Tricon Capital Group had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 80.25%.
TSE:TCN opened at C$10.46 on Thursday. Tricon Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$9.57 and a 1 year high of C$11.88.
Tricon Capital Group Company Profile
Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.
