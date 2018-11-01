TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) Shares Bought by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) by 11,260.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransEnterix were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 12.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 20.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 134,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,402 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

TransEnterix stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. TransEnterix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). TransEnterix had a negative return on equity of 137.69% and a negative net margin of 21,045.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransEnterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

In other TransEnterix news, Director William N. Starling, Jr. sold 1,139,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $6,986,048.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,987 shares in the company, valued at $410,630.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William N. Starling, Jr. sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,880,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,987 shares in the company, valued at $428,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,909,224 shares of company stock worth $18,271,761.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

