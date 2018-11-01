Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 4,609 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd makes up 0.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,680,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after purchasing an additional 366,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,744,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,727,000 after purchasing an additional 70,162 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,512,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 831,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 680,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 92,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

