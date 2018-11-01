Traders Sell Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) on Strength (SPTL)

Investors sold shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) on strength during trading on Thursday. $3.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $60.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.71 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF traded up $0.05 for the day and closed at $32.73

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0823 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 101,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

