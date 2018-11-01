Traders Purchase Large Volume of American Outdoor Brands Call Options (AOBC)

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,266 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,499% compared to the typical volume of 395 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOBC opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $782.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.82. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $138.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.85%. Analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AOBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wedbush set a $15.00 target price on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Robert H. Brust bought 4,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $62,879.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,387.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,804,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after acquiring an additional 792,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,409,000 after acquiring an additional 751,236 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,241,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 544.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 680,600 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 85,813 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

