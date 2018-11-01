Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,312 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,950% compared to the average volume of 64 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.90.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $87.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 28.72%. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 80,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $6,825,877.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $100,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,497.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 152.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 619.9% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.