Traders Buy Verizon Communications (VZ) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $270.48 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $215.06 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $55.42 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Verizon Communications had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Verizon Communications traded down ($1.04) for the day and closed at $56.05

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

The firm has a market cap of $240.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

