Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Owens & Minor (OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 551 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 884% compared to the average volume of 56 put options.

NYSE:OMI opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $884.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.60%.

In related news, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $185,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,325.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoff Taylor Marlatt sold 8,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $131,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,516 shares of company stock worth $513,288. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,605,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,792,000 after acquiring an additional 406,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,393,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 7.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,106,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after acquiring an additional 144,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 25,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 140,502 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Bank of America cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price target on Owens & Minor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.20.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.