Traders Buy Large Volume of Paycom Software Call Options (PAYC)

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,791 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,594% compared to the typical daily volume of 401 call options.
PAYC stock opened at $125.20 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $74.35 and a 12-month high of $164.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 142.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.63.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 5,200 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $804,596.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathy Oden-Hall sold 2,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $280,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,200 shares of company stock worth $11,855,816 in the last ninety days. 16.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 62,585 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 87,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
