Traders Buy Large Volume of Paycom Software Call Options (PAYC)

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,791 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,594% compared to the typical daily volume of 401 call options.

PAYC stock opened at $125.20 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $74.35 and a 12-month high of $164.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 142.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paycom Software to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.84.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 5,200 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $804,596.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathy Oden-Hall sold 2,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $280,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,200 shares of company stock worth $11,855,816 in the last ninety days. 16.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 62,585 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 87,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

