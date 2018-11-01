Tractor Supply (TSCO) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $118,735,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 211.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,244,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,190,000 after buying an additional 844,609 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,473,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,171,000 after buying an additional 488,863 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8,360.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 478,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,635,000 after buying an additional 473,292 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $26,142,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 21,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $1,894,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $520,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,530 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,570. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $95.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

